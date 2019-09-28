Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined While Telemus Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.14 Million; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Trimmed Its Cummins (CMI) Position by $9.09 Million; Shares Declined

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 53,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 63,036 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80 million, down from 116,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 922,119 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 7,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 30,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, down from 38,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90 million for 10.50 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 148,400 shares to 229,500 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 68,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 283,760 shares to 677,941 shares, valued at $18.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.