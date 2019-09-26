Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined While Tekne Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $11.83 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Declined While Park Presidio Capital Has Increased Holding by $4.80 Million

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 11.66 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 2.12M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Guardian Life Ins Co Of America invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,356 shares. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 2.38 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Republic reported 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.04% or 162,939 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 12,582 shares. Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi accumulated 133,294 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 311,392 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 3.32 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 673,894 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser reported 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). De Burlo Grp has 147,700 shares.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 975,000 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $29.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264.

