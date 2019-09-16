Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined While Graham Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $29.58 Million; Semgroup (SEMG) Stock Value Declined While Salient Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $16.29 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $176.12. About 5.48 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 14,902 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $179,000, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 62.99% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 13.96 million shares traded or 1371.12% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 1.60 million shares to 8.05 million shares, valued at $299.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 24,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold SEMG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 68.60 million shares or 3.34% less from 70.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7.90 million are held by Vanguard Gp. Brookfield Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.37% or 7.27 million shares. 794,690 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Omers Administration Corp reported 31,454 shares. Highland Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 173,630 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 40,002 shares. 5.19M were reported by Blackrock. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 1,075 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) owns 71 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial, Iowa-based fund reported 62,383 shares. Bank Of America De reported 96,033 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 985,603 shares stake. Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.45% or 626,421 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp stated it has 12,652 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.