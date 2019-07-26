Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Rose While Parus Finance Uk LTD Raised by $1.72 Million Its Stake; As Western Un Co Com (WU) Shares Rose, Intrepid Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $644,850

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 337,381 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 373,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 3.21M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,395 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, up from 86,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 13.90M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh owns 80,908 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 11,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 27.32 million shares. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi stated it has 16,275 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 3.36M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 69,325 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Whitnell & accumulated 700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Korea Investment Corp accumulated 1,600 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,602 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com. Kbc Grp Nv reported 315,733 shares stake. Mariner Limited Com owns 29,229 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 4.36M shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $402,809 activity.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) by 102,930 shares to 294,110 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New C by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. WU’s profit will be $206.74M for 10.85 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

