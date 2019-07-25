Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Rose While Iconiq Capital Has Decreased Position; Whittier Trust Co Has Boosted Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) as Shares Rose

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24 million, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $178.05. About 10.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 4,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,407 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, up from 45,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.82. About 615,275 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.26% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jcic Asset Inc reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baupost Grp Lc Ma holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2.00M shares. Amarillo Bank & Trust owns 2,478 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,230 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt reported 11,155 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Gp has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cambridge Tru reported 71,358 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company reported 5,883 shares stake. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0.16% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 113,053 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research invested in 0.07% or 82,412 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Advisory Alpha Ltd accumulated 59 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 46 shares.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 28,294 shares to 188,735 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A) by 13,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842 shares, and cut its stake in British Amern Tob Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI).

