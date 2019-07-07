Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Rose While Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Decreased Holding; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $165.96 Million

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 26.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 billion, down from 27.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.08M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 892,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.42 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $200.94. About 854,552 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66 million for 17.56 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 3,823 shares. Plante Moran Advisors reported 379 shares. Da Davidson & reported 17,843 shares. 15 are held by Camarda Limited Liability Corp. Kingdon Cap Mngmt stated it has 3.8% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Field & Main Bancshares reported 100 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.66% or 25,383 shares. Leavell Invest Management Inc invested in 0.17% or 8,257 shares. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W Associates Inc Ca has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,200 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 78,965 shares. Cap owns 2.12M shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co has invested 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mackenzie Financial holds 65,541 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.14 million shares to 5.88 million shares, valued at $757.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).