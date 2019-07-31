Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Rose While Tci Wealth Advisors Cut Holding; As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Stock Price Declined, Covalent Partners Lowered Its Holding by $356,240

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $173.19. About 12.14 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 89,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 366,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 455,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.73M market cap company. The stock increased 45.44% or $0.2892 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9257. About 7.87 million shares traded or 101.85% up from the average. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 345,680 shares to 556,480 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 5.42 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 1.14M shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp owns 50,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 174,073 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Tortoise Capital Advsr Llc reported 74 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 102,775 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 35,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 871,470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dsam Prtnrs (London) reported 14,233 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 672,662 shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated accumulated 0% or 13,369 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,753 shares to 29,138 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.