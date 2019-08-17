Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined While Whale Rock Capital Management Lowered Stake by $73.49 Million; Hillman Co Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) Boosted by $429,936 as Share Value Rose

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69 million, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video)

Hillman Co increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 848 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88M, up from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 317,901 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Co owns 757 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 65,999 shares. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Uss Investment Management Limited has invested 0.28% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hillhouse Capital Mgmt holds 0.69% or 32,600 shares. Tiger Lc holds 1.09% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 389,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 53,339 shares stake. Generation Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 857,209 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 0.08% or 631 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.07% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 93,179 shares. Shine Advisory holds 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 66 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 1.48 million shares. Avalon Advisors Lc reported 6,323 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Iconiq Cap Limited holds 8,579 shares.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 74,059 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $204.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 188,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.