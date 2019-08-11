Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined While Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Trimmed by $89.73 Million Its Position; Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Holder Acadian Asset Management Increased Position

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 399,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.01 million, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 739,686 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

