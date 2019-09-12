Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined While Graham Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $29.58 Million; Proffitt & Goodson Increased Target (TGT) Position by $523,998

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $176.09. About 6.90M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 12963.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 6,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, up from 47 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 3.15 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.20B for 36.08 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Alibaba vs. JD.com – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “After Another Strong Quarter, Alibaba Stock Will Reward Long-Term Investors – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc (Put) by 1.00M shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 88,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).