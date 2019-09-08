Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined While Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Trimmed Position by $235.51 Million; 1607 Capital Partners Decreased Tri Contl (TY) Holding by $2.32 Million as Stock Were Volatile

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76B, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 77,360 shares traded or 65.07% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ) by 74,276 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $13.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bd Fd (VBF).

