Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined While Prime Capital Management Company LTD Cut Its Position; Trinet Group (TNET) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.21. About 141,638 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $177.13. About 8.45 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 593 shares to 1,059 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.26 million for 24.71 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.19 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85 million shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

