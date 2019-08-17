Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Upped by Gruss & Co Inc; New York State Common Retirement Fund Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 185,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20.42 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 billion, up from 20.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6,100 shares to 33,100 shares, valued at $12.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 27,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).