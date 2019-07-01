Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Upped by Alphaone Investment Services Llc; Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose While Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Position by $769,472

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 51.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,048 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 8,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194. About 715,879 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $175.12. About 18.87M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 19,329 shares to 31,711 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 4,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability stated it has 6,482 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Lc has 2,714 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 22,544 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cwm Ltd Liability owns 4,181 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,050 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Company owns 6.47M shares for 4% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Management has invested 0.9% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fiduciary Fin Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,125 shares. Wendell David Assocs reported 127,871 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.23% or 5,609 shares. Aldebaran Financial accumulated 10,524 shares. 17.08M were reported by Blackrock Inc. 40,734 were reported by Guggenheim Capital. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.39% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 34.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

