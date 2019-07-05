Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Raised by Segantii Capital Management Ltd; Danaher (DHR) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Raised Its Holding by $2.68 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 209.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 20,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 9,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $144.41. About 646,349 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.47. About 9.95 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.46% or 353,129 shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Goelzer owns 7,347 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Communications Lc holds 0.39% or 55,054 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 265,206 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 33,214 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,200 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Lc holds 1.21% or 57,145 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 233,898 shares. Mai Cap reported 0.11% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 161,242 shares. John G Ullman And Associates Inc owns 0.14% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 5,800 shares. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hilton Cap Management Lc has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 30,224 shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 102,427 shares to 26,343 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 18,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,972 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).