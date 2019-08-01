Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers Llc; Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Upped Its Stake by $345,510

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 1,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3,498 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $227.24. About 502,859 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 10/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 29/05/2018 – Ahead of the pack China trio sees strong demand before MSCI inclusion; 25/05/2018 – China’s offshore money rates rise ahead of MSCI inclusion; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO TO CONSULT WITH CLIENTS ON SGX-INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Run Rate at March 31 Grew by 16.2% to $1.4B; 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 03/05/2018 – MSCI SEES FY CAPEX $40M TO $50M

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 7,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 14.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGZ) by 5,653 shares to 5,486 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,300 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd reported 35,747 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 26,425 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 7 are held by Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.24% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 128,525 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 9,346 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 22,250 shares. Regions Fincl holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Limited Liability Com reported 71 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 31,726 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 20,381 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 24,770 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp holds 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 30,379 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Inc has invested 0.08% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

