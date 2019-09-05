Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Raised by Caprock Group Inc; Redmile Group Position in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Has Trimmed by $3.84 Million as Market Value Declined

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 226,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 76,579 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 3,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $178.94. About 10.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 4,140 shares to 11,124 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,485 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 132,868 shares to 496,918 shares, valued at $36.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 28,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 2.71M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prns stated it has 1,917 shares. Birchview Capital LP has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 50,844 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 298,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Acadian Asset Limited Co invested in 33,969 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.01% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). 91,197 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Communications. Paloma Ptnrs, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,409 shares. Essex Invest Lc owns 170,270 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. 548,556 are owned by Cortina Asset Management Lc. Eam Investors Llc holds 0.25% or 59,873 shares in its portfolio.