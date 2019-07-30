Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Maintained by Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc; As Amerisafe (AMSF) Share Price Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Boosted Holding by $944,118

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 16,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 283,599 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.85M, up from 267,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 67,478 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 9.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.84; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,934 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 23,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $177.02. About 14.65 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold AMSF shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 3.09% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.87% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 125,892 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Victory owns 0.14% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 1.00 million shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership has 21,690 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 283,599 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 13,084 shares. Millennium invested in 0% or 34,252 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.02% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Invesco Ltd holds 311,983 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 14,692 shares. 3,501 are held by Riverhead Cap Management Lc. Envestnet Asset reported 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Parametric Portfolio Ltd holds 51,975 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 17,635 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 649,049 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 57,329 shares to 351,589 shares, valued at $159.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 4,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,790 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).