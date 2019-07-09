Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Maintained by Pictet North America Advisors Sa; Tortoise Investment Management Decreased Its Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Position by $1.57 Million

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $168.45. About 15.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 177,759 shares traded or 30.81% up from the average. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 25,725 shares to 58,640 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 42,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital Mngmt owns 0.12% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 9,974 shares. First Foundation Advsr owns 120,577 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. S R Schill Associate holds 0.2% or 14,430 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.01% or 15,526 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 28,650 shares. 48,050 are owned by Meridian Inv Counsel. Hollencrest has 9,143 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,605 shares in its portfolio. Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.16% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). West Chester Advsrs holds 88,506 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 41,912 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). National Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc invested in 16,430 shares.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 14,121 shares to 499,324 shares, valued at $26.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 45,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,857 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).