Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Maintained by Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd; Carnival (CCL) Holder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Increased Stake by $2.22 Million

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 44,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 484,018 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55M, up from 439,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 2.04 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 458 shares. North Star Management invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 40,862 shares stake. 4,738 were reported by Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated. Conning holds 0.2% or 123,107 shares. Cordasco Fin reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 95,400 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited owns 6,700 shares. Cumberland invested in 0.31% or 60,025 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 618,254 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 0.04% or 8,835 shares. 286,300 are held by Carlson Cap Lp. Hexavest reported 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 13,952 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 185,390 shares to 510,773 shares, valued at $48.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 43,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,412 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (Put).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.