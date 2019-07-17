Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Held by Thornburg Investment Management Inc; Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Boosted Stake in International Business Machs C (IBM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 386,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379.27M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $175.4. About 12.50M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $142.9. About 3.59 million shares traded or 7.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 17,008 shares to 99,686 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 93,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 44,151 shares. First Financial Corp In has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 203,236 shares. American National Tx accumulated 16,962 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bragg Finance Advsr has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). White Pine Investment holds 33,500 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fmr Limited Company stated it has 3.96M shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, a New York-based fund reported 965 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 0.53% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 978,142 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Lc has 7,549 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,644 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 93,815 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 56,208 shares.