Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Held by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd; Wright Investors Service Decreased Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.08 Million

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 2,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,597 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 14,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 8.05 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 19,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 85,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 105,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 9.16 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.24 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,895 shares to 21,431 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,360 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.81% or 1.64M shares. 6,644 were accumulated by West Chester Advisors. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.24% or 3.52 million shares. Iberiabank Corporation has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Savings Bank Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 33,455 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Co invested in 10,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division holds 122,855 shares. Colony Group Inc holds 629,769 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 56,010 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.35% or 52,196 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 1.19% or 371,649 shares. Capital Research Glob Invsts holds 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 3.82M shares. 92,428 are owned by Legacy Private.

