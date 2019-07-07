Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Held by Pictet North America Advisors Sa; Argent Trust Company Trimmed Its Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stake by $459,525; Shares Rose

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91)

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 66.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 6,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 9,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 1.08M shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 21/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: RBC Romps Again at Wirehouses’ Expense; 11/05/2018 – RBC to provide financing for £2.2bn ZPG buyout; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS COMMERCIAL CLIENTS WILL BE CHALLENGED IF NAFTA TALKS FAIL; 16/05/2018 – BOARDWALK REIT BEl_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$48; 23/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada: Investor Report; 12/04/2018 – MITIE GROUP PLC MTO.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 05/04/2018 – PRECIOUS METALS : RBC RAISES SECTOR TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – RBC INVESTOR & TREASURY SERVICES HIRES SOMASKANDAN MANAGING DIR

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,132 shares to 126,851 shares, valued at $24.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,531 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44B for 11.89 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (QUAL) by 3,682 shares to 9,019 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 11,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,090 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).