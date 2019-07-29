Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Held by Keywise Capital Management Ltd; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder United Asset Strategies Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.92M, up from 544,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $177.13. About 10.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 15,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 70,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $67.59. About 3.02 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,132 shares to 68,710 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 15,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,637 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Investments Incorporated invested in 1.78% or 4.89 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.28% or 21,705 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 28,800 shares. Highlander Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cincinnati Finance reported 2.46% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Main Street Research Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 6,497 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd holds 7.83 million shares. 8,592 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated owns 4,055 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De holds 0.97% or 194,227 shares. Zacks Inv Management holds 0.72% or 515,841 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.59 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3.12M shares. Global Endowment Limited Partnership has 64,000 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group invested in 27 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 10.06 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.