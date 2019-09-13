Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Held by Farallon Capital Management Llc; Lomas Capital Management Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $1.23 Million; Shares Declined

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.73M, up from 415,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 7,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 310,162 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.56M, up from 302,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:BERY) by 739,816 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $23.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 12,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,523 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).