Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Has Upped by Altimeter Capital Management Lp; Meredith (MDP) Stock Price Declined While Act Ii Management LP Has Raised by $1.10 Million Its Holding

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88M, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 1.73M shares traded or 263.56% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 13/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Rumors: Meredith, Coleman, Snead, Ikard; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Colts Host Cameron Meredith On Visit; 15/05/2018 – The Foundry Wins Three Webby Awards For Its Innovation In Virtual Reality And 360-Video Content; 15/03/2018 – MEREDITH IS SAID MULLING SALE OF TIME, FORTUNE, SPORTS ILL:RTRS; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 21/03/2018 – Meredith puts titles including Time and Fortune on the block; 15/03/2018 – Meredith Monk’s Cellular Songs in New York – deeply affecting; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – FRERER-SCHMIDT WILL BE NEW PUBLISHER OF INSTYLE, WILL ALSO OVERSEE SHAPE; 04/05/2018 – MediaPost: 150 Possible Buyers Line Up For Meredith Titles; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,050 shares to 9,310 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,402 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL).

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 176,450 shares to 414,558 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,672 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).