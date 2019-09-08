Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Has Raised by Power Of Canada; Centurylink Com (CTL) Holder Capwealth Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $1.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 114,389 shares as the company's stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 7.04M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 10,504 shares to 263,723 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. On Tuesday, March 12 Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2,000 shares.

