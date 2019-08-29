Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Has Raised by Nine Masts Capital Ltd; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Decreased as Stock Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 30,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $172.67. About 8.24 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $231.67. About 2.68 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.36 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Bancshares N A Or reported 35,170 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. 32,920 were reported by Daiwa Sb Invests. Michael Susan Dell Foundation holds 4.88% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 20,461 shares. 1.22 million were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 64,840 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Letko Brosseau Associate reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ci Invs Incorporated holds 1.04 million shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 997 shares. De Burlo Group has invested 0.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Abrams Bison Invests Ltd Llc owns 767,000 shares for 21.1% of their portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Na reported 0.37% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cwm Limited Company accumulated 43,426 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Personal Services holds 0.41% or 5,413 shares.