Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Has Raised by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc; Schlumberger (SLB) Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Upped Its Position by $1.65 Million as Market Value Declined

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,345 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 21,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,027 shares to 144,806 shares, valued at $17.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 668,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,605 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary owns 57,458 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 49,309 were reported by Rothschild Inv Il. Plante Moran has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Welch Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,705 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Communications holds 0.15% or 76,200 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 17,117 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gru Inc holds 53,996 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boston Ptnrs has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 66,950 shares. Lee Danner Bass reported 126,024 shares. 106,069 are held by Peapack Gladstone Corp. Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Com reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boltwood Capital stated it has 8,054 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

