Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Has Boosted by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc; As Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $1.26 Million

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 3,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 199,367 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.78M, up from 195,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82M shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 6,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 121,342 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.42M, down from 128,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 1.76 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

