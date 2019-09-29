Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Has Boosted by Johnston Asset Management Corp; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Increased Stake in Sony (SNE) as Market Valuation Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 70,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.25 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 75,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 633,816 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.21 million, up from 558,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.77. About 1.49M shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 28/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Sony looks to boost highly skilled workforce with 5% pay rises and record bonuses; 06/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Sony fast out the door at Spotify listing; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Sony U.S. Subsidiary Commercial Paper Prgrm ‘A-2’; 20/04/2018 – FORTUNE: Breaking Bud brewer responds to Sony lawsuit; 18/05/2018 – There are no producers attached to the film, which was initially bought by Sony in 2014, and will be adapted by Ben Jacoby, according to Deadline; 14/05/2018 – Sony Financial Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 27/04/2018 – Sony Posts Record Operating Profit; 21/05/2018 – Billboard: Luis Fonsi Extends Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV; 04/04/2018 – Sony Stands to Reap Almost $1 Billion Gain From Spotify Stake; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Sony’s Ratings To Baa2/P-2 From Baa3/P-3, Outlook Stable

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $842.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81,712 shares to 269,122 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.