Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Rose While Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Upped Position; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Rose While Welch Capital Partners Cut Stake by $3.26 Million

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $172.7. About 7.11 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company's stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.79 billion market cap company.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Will Be Impacted by Setback in India – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “US-China Meeting at G20 Creates Exaggerated Moves for Top China Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Another Consumer Discretionary ETF To Consider – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,832 shares to 129,758 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,395 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 38.21 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.