Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined While Temasek Holdings Private LTD Trimmed by $235.51 Million Its Position; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake as Stock Declined

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 billion, down from 27.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $174.9. About 8.07M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 86,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 488,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88M, down from 575,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 6.16M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months

