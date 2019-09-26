Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined While Prime Capital Management Company LTD Cut Its Stake by $18.79 Million; Rafferty Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in At&T (T) as Stock Rose

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $176.15. About 4.50M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 91.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 119,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 11,035 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370,000, down from 130,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 7.28 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $437.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39M shares, valued at $193.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11,110 shares to 169,419 shares, valued at $13.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.93 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

