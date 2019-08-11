Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lowered Stake as Market Value Declined; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stake Maintained by Schneider Capital Management Corp

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 109,841 shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 69.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 2,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1,285 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 4,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Corp invested in 211,275 shares or 0.55% of the stock. 46,119 are held by Barclays Pcl. Kennedy Management Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 48,741 shares. 17,770 were reported by Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.63% or 1.91 million shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.14 million shares. Ironwood Invest Management Llc stated it has 1.92% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). D E Shaw And owns 103,651 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 116,716 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 27,128 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.28% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Rhumbline Advisers has 58,800 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.22% or 15,637 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,050 shares to 512,519 shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 271,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,505 shares, and cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.