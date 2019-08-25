Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Tekne Capital Management Raised Stake by $11.20 Million; Udr (UDR) Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Increased Its Holding

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 61,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 205,299 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.46 million, up from 143,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 536,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.39M, up from 527,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 1.79 million shares traded or 20.13% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 63,426 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $239.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 22,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UDR Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UDR Inc (UDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UDR prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “UDR, Inc. is Another Rising Real Estate Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UDR Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Smithfield invested in 90 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated holds 12,935 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 36,819 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 237,413 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 397,623 shares. 217,556 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Shell Asset Management Communication stated it has 0.08% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has 39,319 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 89,705 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.09% or 394,535 shares in its portfolio. M&R Cap invested in 691 shares. Regions Corporation holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity.