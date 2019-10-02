Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Tekne Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $11.83 Million as Stock Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Southport Management Has Trimmed Position

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 4.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06B, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $74.6. About 897,676 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.24, NON-GAAP EPS $0.80; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Investors Urged to Vote for Broadcom Board Picks in Protest; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Believes Independent Chairman Is Now More Appropriate

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 33.91 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 184,436 are owned by Marco Investment Limited Liability Co. 1St Source Bancshares holds 0.31% or 50,166 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 21,727 shares or 0.65% of the stock. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sandler Management holds 0.33% or 64,232 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.07% or 36,655 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 1,794 shares. 36,557 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Whittier owns 85,824 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Park Circle accumulated 900 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 2,994 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cornerstone Investment Partners Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 35,944 shares. Sabal has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Athena Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26,943 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.