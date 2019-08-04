Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $322,020 as Market Valuation Declined; Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 27.90% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.22% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 20.66M shares traded or 299.18% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Expects Divestiture Plan to Generate $6 Billion in Net Proceeds After Taxes; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate Bridget Ryan Berman From Starboard’s Slate; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Activist hedge fund steps up pressure on Newell Brands; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Sale Part of Accelerated Transformation Strategy; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 26/03/2018 – Newell Brands CEO Michael B. Polk 2017 Total Pay $15.3M; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Newell

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Tru Com Na has 0.06% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 17,936 shares. Symons Cap Mgmt has invested 3.5% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Carret Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 16,272 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Axa holds 75,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 16,188 shares. 259 are owned by Regions Finance Corp. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability reported 340,897 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division invested 0.86% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Vanguard Gp holds 44.31M shares. Millennium owns 0.06% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2.69 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com reported 632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Security Natl Tru has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk owns 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 427,671 shares. 5,486 were accumulated by Whittier.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 100,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,000 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.