Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Raised Position by $94.83 Million as Shares Declined; Barton Investment Management Maintains Holding in Grubhub (GRUB)

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00M, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 2.35M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 561,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 3.41M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $577.90M, up from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82M shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GrubHub News: GRUB Stock Pops on New McDonaldâ€™s Deal – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Lululemon, Docusign Rise Premarket; Beyond Meat Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Grubhub (GRUB) Mentioned Cautiously at Grant’s – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $669.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,252 shares to 47,264 shares, valued at $23.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,678 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).