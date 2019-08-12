Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Sands Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $116.56 Million; As Sjw Group (SJW) Share Value Rose, Water Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 640,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 14.35 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62B, down from 14.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The hedge fund held 52,512 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 60,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.56. About 85,114 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says It Believes SJW Group Merger Is Superior Transaction; 07/05/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water File Applications with Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and Maine Public; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Cal Water’s Non-Binding Indication of Interest Doesn’t Constitute Superior Proposal; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – IF DEAL WITH SJW GROUP TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, SJW WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO CASH FEE OF $42.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP REJECTS UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING INDICATION OF; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY TO URGE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST” SJW GROUP MERGER PROPOSAL, OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – PRELIMINARY S-4 PROXY AND REGISTRATION STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH SJW GROUP MERGER TO BE FILED SHORTLY; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO “MERGER OF EQUALS” WITH CONNECTICUT WATER; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Cal Water’s Indication Not Reasonably Likely to Lead to Superior Proposal

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 7,411 shares to 102,903 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc accumulated 1.81 million shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 16,360 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 267,830 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0.02% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 1.83M shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.15% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 368,503 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd reported 0.01% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated holds 1,959 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 47 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 4,320 shares. Teton Advisors reported 0.55% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Clarivest Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Covington Cap Management accumulated 1.86 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 548,854 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 15,516 shares for 0% of their portfolio.