Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Rbf Capital Decreased Its Position by $910,000 as Stock Value Rose; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lifted Ss&Ctechnologies (SSNC) Stake by $509,670

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Ss&Ctechnologies (SSNC) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 8,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 47,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ss&Ctechnologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 1.39 million shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $175.43. About 12.57 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oraclecorp (NYSE:ORCL) by 74,620 shares to 632,532 shares, valued at $33.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbuckscor (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,414 shares, and cut its stake in Homedepotinc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,036 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt stated it has 14,390 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 753,200 shares. 153,987 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Southpoint Cap Lp has 8.11% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Amalgamated Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 491,437 are held by Thornburg Mgmt Incorporated. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability reported 187,338 shares. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Co Nj invested in 113,653 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Co invested in 28,408 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Punch And Assocs Management Incorporated invested 0.61% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Atria Invs Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 5,193 shares. First Advsrs Lp stated it has 624,474 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 189,597 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 38.81 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

