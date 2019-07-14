Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Decreased Its Position; Brunswick (BC) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $22.50 Million

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 975,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.07 million, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 917,729 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $142,103 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 392,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Essex Invest Company Lc owns 4,138 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 34,536 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd reported 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 52,262 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fairpointe Ltd Com reported 15,000 shares. Advisors Asset has 20,566 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 0.04% or 340,424 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Company stated it has 50 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.05% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 108,178 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick names Marchetti, Senior Director â€“ Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick Boat Group To Establish Integrated Manufacturing Center – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yuma Energy, Inc. Receives Noncompliance Notice from NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 7.49M shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $136.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Saban Cap Acquisition Corp.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.