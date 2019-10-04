Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Cut Position; Carmignac Gestion Has Decreased Position in Sm Energy Co (SM) by $1.84 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $169.48. About 10.19 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 153,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 129,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, down from 283,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 4.43 million shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 872,217 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $244.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 21,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W bought $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold SM shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 5.61% more from 101.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.78 million shares. Prudential Fin has 273,739 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 27,299 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc reported 854,721 shares. Van Eck invested in 0% or 5,385 shares. 64,684 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Schneider Mgmt stated it has 0.41% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 307,153 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 129,950 shares. Tower Limited Com (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 25,413 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Raymond James & Associates invested in 16,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 24,300 shares.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $437.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39 million shares, valued at $193.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

