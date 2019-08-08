Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Cut Position by $89.73 Million; As Toronto Dominion Bk Co L (TD) Share Price Rose, Hexavest Decreased Holding

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Co L (TD) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 19,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 461,743 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.07 million, down from 481,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Co L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 678,517 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $162.22. About 17.29 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 462,880 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $112.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corputil (NYSE:BAC) by 554,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Indusco L (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 10.90 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85 million shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 35.89 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.