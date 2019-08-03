Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Power Of Canada Raised Its Holding; Sibanye Gold LTD (SBGL) Holder Van Eck Associates Cut Stake

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 6.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 22.12 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.36 million, down from 28.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Sibanye Gold Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 3.46 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 14/05/2018 – LONMIN SAYS SIBANYE TRANSACTION `IS PROGRESSING ON SCEDULE’; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Major Debt Repayments Only Due From Mid-2022; 15/05/2018 – South African Reserve Bank Approves Sibanye Gold’s Proposed Acquisition of Lonmin; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Still Confident in Rationale for Deal; 18/05/2018 – PLATINUM WEEK-Sibanye CEO confident of Lonmin takeover despite cash burn; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Considering Raising Up to $500 M via a Streaming Arrangement; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS UNDERGROUND PROBE TO TAKE 1 WEEK; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE REFINANCES U.S. DOLLAR RCF ON IMPROVED TERMS; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE REFINANCES & UPSIZES $REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 23,980 shares to 24,082 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armour Residential Reit Inc by 71,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,771 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

