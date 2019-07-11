Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Power Of Canada Has Boosted Holding by $964,600; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Lowered Its Position by $89.73 Million

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $168. About 6.51 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company's stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.81B market cap company.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 37.17 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85M shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

