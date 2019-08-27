Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Raised Its Stake; Pggm Investments Has Boosted Gentex Com (GNTX) Holding

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.11. About 4.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 301,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Gentex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 421,060 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,310 shares to 140,388 shares, valued at $23.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 34,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,989 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN) by 2.04M shares to 673,851 shares, valued at $37.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 33,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,826 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares. On Friday, March 29 the insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil.

