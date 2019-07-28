Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Boosted Holding by $12.56 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 44,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 116,740 shares to 244,231 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,527 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.