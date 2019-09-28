Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Boosted Position by $849,901 as Share Price Declined; Exchange Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Medtronic (MDT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 13,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 41,593 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 27,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 502.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,029 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd reported 3.94M shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 33,280 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Com has 653 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. St James Limited Liability Com owns 28,874 shares. Perritt Cap has 4,120 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mar Vista Investment Prtn Lc invested in 32,333 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company has 2,452 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc, California-based fund reported 5,123 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc accumulated 829 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.92% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fil owns 358,470 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 8,719 shares. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 16,406 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus stated it has 119,095 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $371.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV) by 1,334 shares to 8,596 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 16,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,263 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

