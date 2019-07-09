Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Partner Fund Management LP Has Upped Holding by $1.44 Million as Stock Rose; Schnieders Capital Management Stake In Chevron New (CVX) Was Has Upped

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 7,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,212 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, up from 174,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $168.72. About 10.12M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 54,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.68. About 1.96 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 1.97M shares to 215,821 shares, valued at $24.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 30,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,860 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

